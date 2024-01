Bulgarian President Demands Authentic Political Alternative Amid Corruption

Bulgarians are yearning for a bona fide political alternative to counteract the cycle of mutual whitewashing and leniency toward corruption scandals, aiming to restore normalcy and rekindle the European perspective for Bulgaria, stated President Rumen Radev during his visit to the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology INSAIT at Sofia University.

Addressing the prevalent strategy of diverting attention, Radev remarked, "When after mutual whitewashing you cannot get rid of the heavy corruption legacy and when there are real corruption scandals, they create fake ones." When asked about spearheading a political project, Radev emphasized that if he endorses any political formation, he will communicate it directly to the media.

Regarding the upcoming rotation of the prime ministerial post between Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, Radev asserted that he would adhere to constitutional procedures.