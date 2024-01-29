UN Agency for Palestine Refugees Faces Shutdown

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a warning that it will cease its operations by the end of February if funding is not reinstated. Several countries, including the United States, Germany, and Great Britain, suspended financial support for the agency following allegations of its employees' involvement in the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel. The attack resulted in numerous casualties and hostage situations in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the European Union has called for an urgent audit of UNRWA, led by experts appointed by the European Commission. The EU also demands a UN-led verification of the allegations regarding staff participation in the violent incident.