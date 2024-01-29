Bulgarian PM: Balkans Competing Globally in Innovation

Politics | January 29, 2024, Monday // 13:44
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov delivered a notable address at an information day focused on financing high-tech scientific research and innovation, jointly organized by the European Innovation Council (EIC) and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth. Denkov expressed satisfaction with the evolving perception of the Balkan Peninsula, highlighting that what might have seemed implausible a decade ago—Balkans competing with the West, China, and the US—is now an achievable goal.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for regional growth, stating, "Europe is strong when all its regions are strong." Denkov extended appreciation for collaborative programs that have facilitated the country's development in partnership with Western universities and research centers. These initiatives have positioned the Balkans to engage in healthy competition with Western countries.

The European Innovation Council (EIC), as the European Commission's primary initiative for supporting innovation, plays a pivotal role in funding high-tech ventures. With instruments like Pathfinder, Transition, and Accelerator, the EIC offers financial support to scientific organizations, start-ups, and SMEs. The organization's budget for the 2021-2027 period is EUR 10.1 billion.

