Day 705 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Warns Of A Third World War

Day 705 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky warned of the risk of a third world war

Zelensky disclosed the number of the Ukrainian army

Zelensky announced his income as a step against corruption

Putin registered as a candidate for the presidential elections in Russia

Russia has thwarted a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region

Moldova's chief negotiator ruled out any role for Russia in resolving the Transnistria issue



President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the conflict in Ukraine was in danger of escalating into a Third World War , calling for Western support in an interview with German state broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

"It seems to me that the chancellor (Olaf Scholz) is aware of this risk," Zelensky said, adding that if Russia struck a NATO country, it would be "the beginning of World War III."

Asked if he was disappointed that Germany did not plan to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, Zelensky said he was only disappointed that Germany did not play "the role it should have played in the first occupation of Ukraine."

Citing the weakness of the West's response to Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea, which was a precursor to Moscow's February 2022 invasion, he said it was not just Germany's response.

Speaking about the suspension of US military aid, due to the blocking of funds requested by President Joe Biden, due to disputes between Republicans and Democrats, the Ukrainian president said that "there are individual Republicans who do not support Ukraine, but the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans support Ukraine".

On whether a second term in the White House for Donald Trump would affect support for his country, he said US politics does not depend on one person.

Ukraine has a million-strong army, and 30 million work and together protect Europe and the world, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, reports Ukrinform.

"Undoubtedly the issue of the people who are on the front lines is the number one issue. We have 880 thousand. We have an army of a million. And 30 million work... All people in Ukraine - protect Europe and the world. At their workplaces. We have a lot of defense enterprises, teachers, doctors," the president noted.

He emphasized that many people left Ukraine, primarily because they were saving their children. Today, some of them have returned.

“We are grateful to those who returned. Because Ukraine must not only fight, Ukraine must be rebuilt”, Zelensky said.

In December last year, the president said that there are 600,000 soldiers of various branches in the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform recalls.

Zelensky announced his income as a step against corruption

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time disclosed his income for two years, Reuters reported. This step aims to promote transparency and eradicate corruption in the country.

In a post uploaded to the presidency's website, Zelensky noted that his income decreased in 2021 and marked an even greater drop in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, BTA clarifies.

In 2021, the year before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky and his family reported income of 10.8 million hryvnias (6,168), down from the 12 million hryvnias they declared the previous year.

Income figures in 2021 also included proceeds from the sale of government bonds for an amount totaling 2,000.

In 2022, the income of Zelensky's family has decreased to 3.7 million hryvnias due to less income, because of the war, from renting out real estate he owns.

Zelensky has called on civil servants to disclose their incomes as part of efforts to increase transparency and eliminate corruption as Ukraine tries to meet requirements on its path to EU membership.

Western allies providing Ukraine with weapons and financial aid, as well as international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, have also demanded assurances that Kyiv is making efforts to eliminate corruption.

Putin registered as a candidate for the presidential elections in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was officially registered as a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections after collecting 315,000 signatures, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Central Election Commission.

Voting will take place from March 15th to 17th.

Putin's supporters and opponents alike expect him to win another six-year term, and if he completes it, it will make him Russia's longest-serving ruler since the 18th century.

As a result of the uncompromising crackdown on the opposition since the start of the war in Ukraine, the president's most outspoken critics have emigrated abroad or are in prison.

Those opposed to him, including anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin, have until Wednesday to collect the required number of signatures from supporters to support their campaigns, according to Reuters.

Currently, 11 people are competing for the post of head of state.

Prior to Putin's registration, Russia's Central Election Committee had already registered three other presidential candidates: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov and Vladislav Davankov, all representatives of parliamentary parties.

Nominees from extra-parliamentary political parties must submit a minimum of 100,000 signatures by January 31, and self-nominated candidates such as Vladimir Putin must collect at least 300,000 signatures to register for the presidential race.

Russia has thwarted a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region

Russia has thwarted a drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, regional governor Mikhail Evraev announced, world agencies reported.

The drone was aimed at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, the governor explained.

There were no casualties or material damage caused when the attack was foiled. The attack was thwarted by the refinery's radio electronic warfare system, Evraev said.

Moldova's chief negotiator ruled out any role for Russia in resolving the Transnistria issue

The chief negotiator on behalf of Moldova on the issue of the pro-Russian separatist Transnistria Republic, Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebryan, yesterday ruled out any role for Russia in finding a solution to the thirty-year dispute over the territory called Transnistria, Reuters reported. Serebryan clarified that Moscow has no way of getting involved in resolving the dispute over Transnistria, at least while it is waging its war in Ukraine.

The deputy prime minister for reintegration issues made the statement on national radio in the context of the pro-European government in Chisinau's drive to speed up the country's EU accession process. On Saturday, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced that Cristina Gerasimova, until now Secretary of State in the Foreign Ministry, will be Minister of European Integration and head the newly created Bureau for European Integration. She will lead the delegation for the EU accession negotiations, for which the leaders of the bloc's member countries gave the green light at the end of last year. Her appointment and that of the new foreign minister, Mihail Popsoi, were preceded by the resignation of the previous first diplomat, Nicu Popescu.

Serebryan noted that the negotiation process for Transnistria, which has been going on for twenty years in the 5+2 format (Moldova, Transnistria, Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) plus the US and the EU as observers) is pointless while the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The return to this format of the negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the Transnistria issue depends on the improvement of relations between Moscow and Kyiv. The negotiations in this format have not been terminated, they have been frozen," said the Deputy Prime Minister. Reuters points out that not much progress should be expected with the decision from the "third basket" of the negotiations on the future of the enclave in a country located between Ukraine and Romania.

Serebryan noted that the primary task of Moldova for the current year 2024 is the gradual integration into the EU. The country's president, Maia Sandu, who has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called for a more significant role for the EU in resolving the conflict with Transnistria. The Transnistrian Republic broke away from Moldova before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was briefly at war with the newly independent state of Moldova.

However, for more than three decades, it has remained part of the territory of Moldova along its eastern stretch, without causing turmoil, Reuters points out and adds that the Transnistrian Republic is not officially recognized and its rulers are highly dependent on Moscow. Moldova and Russia have periodically renewed their talks on Transnistria, but this month they were subject to one main issue - new Moldovan tariffs (part of the EU accession steps), which separatists in Transnistria say are hindering their business.

The breakaway republic's representatives at the talks have announced they will no longer attend meetings in territory controlled by the Moldovan government because they fear arrest under tougher anti-separatism laws introduced.

