Metro Construction Shifts Traffic in Sofia

In a significant development for residents of Sofia's "Geo Milev" and "Slatina" districts, vital boulevards and streets have faced traffic restrictions due to ongoing subway construction. The ambitious metro project, set to traverse these neighborhoods, has prompted concerns among locals about potential traffic jams and the adequacy of alternative routes.

The construction, anticipated to span approximately two and a half years, will witness the closure of three crucial sections: the intersections with Sitnyakovo Blvd., Nikolay Kopernik St., and Slatinska St. During this period, inner-quarter streets are designated as detours to navigate the altered traffic landscape.

Svetoslav Statev, Head of the "Investment Activity" department at "Metropolitan" EAD, emphasized the need for citizens to adapt to alternative detour routes. Despite the already challenging traffic conditions in the area, Statev expressed confidence that extensive public awareness campaigns have prepared residents for the upcoming changes.

Mayor Georgi Iliev of the "Slatina" district acknowledged the perennial heavy traffic in the affected areas but highlighted ongoing efforts to inform citizens about the construction's implications. Iliev stressed the necessity of reevaluating the entire organization of traffic and parking in the vicinity to mitigate disruptions effectively.