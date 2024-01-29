Bulgaria Faces Flu Epidemic, Plovdiv Schools Go Online

A noticeable uptick in influenza and acute respiratory diseases is sweeping Bulgaria, prompting significant measures in various regions of the country.

Starting today until February 2, students in Plovdiv and the surrounding district will shift to online learning due to the surge in morbidity. The mayor of Plovdiv, Vasil Terziev, indicated a willingness to support a school-holiday declaration in Sofia if ordered by the Regional Health Inspectorate.

Currently, flu epidemics have been declared in eight regions: Smolyan, Pleven, Varna, Burgas, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Sofia region, and Plovdiv. Specific duration measures vary, with some regions extending until the end of the month or the beginning of February.

In Gabrovo, where anti-epidemic measures are in place until February 5, two schools have transitioned to distance education due to increased influenza and respiratory infections. The affected schools are the primary school "Vasil Levski" in Gabrovo and the secondary school "Maxim Rajkovic" in Dryanovo.

Yambol region is on the brink of declaring a flu epidemic, with an operational district headquarters set to convene today for a decision.