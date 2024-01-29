COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 26 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | January 29, 2024, Monday // 09:30
Bulgaria: COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 26 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 26, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

448 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.8 percent.

There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 318 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are six new arrivals in medical facilities.

There have been no reported cured patients in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,887 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 7,711.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two administered doses of vaccines against COVID-19. A total of 4,725,821 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,727 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,338,325 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria