COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 26 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 26, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

448 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.8 percent.

There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 318 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are six new arrivals in medical facilities.

There have been no reported cured patients in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,887 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 7,711.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two administered doses of vaccines against COVID-19. A total of 4,725,821 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,727 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,338,325 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.