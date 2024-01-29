Drone Attack Claims Lives of 3 US Soldiers in Jordan, Dozens Injured

Overnight, a drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan resulted in the loss of three US Army soldiers' lives, leaving at least two dozen service members injured, as reported by CNN. This marks the first instance of US troops being killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the onset of the Gaza war.

The targeted location, Tower 22 in Jordan near the Syrian border, has escalated an already precarious situation in the region. US officials attribute the attack to Iran-backed militants, suggesting the drone originated from Syria.

US Central Command officially confirmed the casualties, stating that three service members were killed, and 25 were injured in a drone attack on a base in northeast Jordan. President Joe Biden pledged to hold those responsible accountable, identifying radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq as the perpetrators.

"These service members embodied the very best of our nation: unwavering in their bravery, unflinching in their duty, unbending in their commitment to our country," President Biden remarked, emphasizing the commitment to bring the responsible parties to justice.

The attack on Tower 22 is the latest in a series of assaults on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. Despite over 158 reported attacks, most have been deemed unsuccessful until this tragic incident. Air defenses' failure to intercept the drone remains unclear.

The region has witnessed increasing tensions, prompting US officials to express reluctance to see these incidents escalate into a full-blown regional war. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen CQ Brown emphasized the goal of deterring conflict escalation.

Since the onset of attacks, the Pentagon has classified most injuries as minor, with approximately 70 injuries reported. One US soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Garrett Illerbrunn, was critically injured in a Christmas Day drone attack on Erbil Airbase. In response to the rising threat from Iran-backed groups, the US has taken retaliatory actions in Iraq and Syria, targeting facilities used by Iran-affiliated groups.