Bulgaria: Surva Festival 2024 Triumphs with Over 12,000 Enthusiastic Participants @novinite.com

The recently concluded three-day "Surva" festival witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 12,000 participants, surpassing all expectations, announced Deputy Mayor of Pernik, Stefan Krastev. The 30th International Festival of Masquerade Games "Surva" 2024 concluded with festive illuminations and a captivating folklore show, leaving attendees with lasting memories.


Expressing gratitude to the participants, jury, guests, and sponsors, including the Ministry of Culture, Krastev highlighted the remarkable success of this year's event. The festival has become a significant cultural celebration, attracting attention not only locally but also on an international scale.


Looking ahead, Pernik is set to host the annual meeting of the Federation of European Carnival Cities (FECC) in May for the second time, following the inaugural forum held in 2004.


The grand finale of Surva 2024 will take place on Monday morning in the Ceremonial Hall of the Mining Directorate, where the winners of the large-scale masquerade event will be officially announced. As the festival wraps up, it leaves a vibrant imprint on Pernik's cultural calendar, fostering community spirit and celebrating the rich tradition of masquerade games.

