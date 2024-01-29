Weather In Bulgaria: Light Snowfall In The East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 29, 2024, Monday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria: Light Snowfall In The East Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Residents across Bulgaria woke up to a snowy landscape as light snowfall continued in the eastern and mountainous regions. The forecast indicates ongoing cloud cover with temperatures ranging from -3C to 2C, hitting -2C in Sofia. Light to moderate northeasterly winds accompany the winter weather.

The Black Sea coast is experiencing cloudy conditions with widespread snowfall and a moderate northeasterly wind. Temperatures along the coast range from 2-4C, while the sea water temperature holds at 6-8C.

In the mountainous areas, cloudy skies persist with snowfall in various regions. Moderate northeasterly winds prevail, and temperatures range from -5C at 1,200 m to -10C at 2,000 m.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowfall, weather, Bulgaria, winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria