Weather In Bulgaria: Light Snowfall In The East

Residents across Bulgaria woke up to a snowy landscape as light snowfall continued in the eastern and mountainous regions. The forecast indicates ongoing cloud cover with temperatures ranging from -3C to 2C, hitting -2C in Sofia. Light to moderate northeasterly winds accompany the winter weather.

The Black Sea coast is experiencing cloudy conditions with widespread snowfall and a moderate northeasterly wind. Temperatures along the coast range from 2-4C, while the sea water temperature holds at 6-8C.

In the mountainous areas, cloudy skies persist with snowfall in various regions. Moderate northeasterly winds prevail, and temperatures range from -5C at 1,200 m to -10C at 2,000 m.