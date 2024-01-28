Sofia Stands for Peace: March in Solidarity with Palestine

In a show of support for the Palestinian people and a plea for peace, Sofia witnessed a march that initially intended to commence from the National Palace of Culture. However, due to heightened police presence, participants gathered at the start of the pedestrian section of Vitosha Boulevard.





Those joining the peace march shared their sentiments:

"Supporting the Palestinian people is absolutely fair."

"The media in Bulgaria doesn't adequately cover the events in Gaza, and there's minimal visibility of the situation."

"Any war causing the death of innocent people is an extreme injustice. The world must act immediately to end such tragedies."

As calls for peace echoed through the streets of the Bulgarian capital, demonstrators emphasized the need for global efforts to bring an end to conflicts resulting in the loss of innocent lives.