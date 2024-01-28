For The First Time: Two Ambassadors Celebrated Australia Day In Bulgaria

Australia Day, which is celebrated all over the world on January 26, was also celebrated in Bulgaria. The Bulgarian-Australian Business Chamber gathered diplomats, politicians and business representatives at an official event where the guests of honor were the Australian Ambassador H.E. Alison Duncan and the Bulgarian ambassador to Australia H.E. Encho Dimitrov.

The event showcased the rich Australian culture and gave a clear sign of the importance of economic and diplomatic ties between Australia and Bulgaria, and the presence of two ambassadors highlighted the prospects of Bulgarian-Australian relations. "Australia Day in Sofia has become a platform where business and culture met, opening up new opportunities for cooperation," said Joanna Kehlibarova, chairperson of BABC. "This event epitomizes our commitment to expanding relations and opening up new opportunities between the two countries."

The event highlighted Australia's role as a significant economic partner and innovation leader, opening the door to opportunities for future collaboration in various fields. Within the framework of the visit of the Australian ambassador to the country, a meeting is organized in the Bulgarian parliament with the parliamentary group for friendship with Australia. At the meeting with the Bulgarian people's representatives, the potential of the political and economic relations between the two countries was discussed.

Australia, with a GDP economy of AUD 1.89 trillion in 2023, has impressive economic growth and sectoral diversity. The country is known for its innovation in the technology sector and its wealth of natural resources.

/Bulgarian Australian Business Council