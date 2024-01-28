Milestone Moment: North Macedonia Appoints First Albanian Prime Minister

In a historic turn of events, North Macedonia is set to have its first-ever Albanian prime minister. Today, the parliament will convene for an extraordinary meeting to vote on the caretaker government responsible for organizing the upcoming spring elections in the country.

This transitional government is a result of the Przino agreement, which effectively ended the political crisis in North Macedonia back in 2015. The cabinet, headed by former parliament speaker Talat Xhaferi, includes representatives from the opposition in pre-specified positions.

Xhaferi has proposed a lineup that introduces new names from the VMRO-DPMNE ranks, ensuring a balance of Albanian representation in key positions. This move comes as North Macedonia sees its first-ever Albanian prime minister, marking a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

From the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Panče Toškovski and Gjoko Velkovski will take charge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, respectively. This strategic reshuffling aims to maintain equilibrium among Albanian representatives in the government.

The primary objective of this caretaker government is to organize free, fair, and democratic presidential and parliamentary elections. The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for April 24, with the second round and the regular parliamentary elections set for May 8.

This unprecedented appointment reflects a commitment to inclusivity and diversity in North Macedonia's political leadership, marking a milestone in the country's democratic journey. As the parliament convenes to vote on this historic change, all eyes are on the potential impact of this groundbreaking decision on the nation's political future.