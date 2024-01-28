Paris Hosts Talks on Israel-Hamas: Will There Be A Ceasefire?

World | January 28, 2024, Sunday // 10:53
Bulgaria: Paris Hosts Talks on Israel-Hamas: Will There Be A Ceasefire?

Today in Paris, discussions are set to take place regarding a potential cease-fire between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, along with the release of remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

CIA chief William Burns is leading the talks, involving representatives from Israel, Egypt, and Qatar. The proposed deal, based on input from both Israel and Hamas, may involve the release of over 100 hostages by Hamas in exchange for a cessation of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip for an approximate two-month period, as reported by the New York Times, citing US government sources.

Meanwhile, Philip Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestine refugees, has called on countries that suspended funding to reconsider their decision. Lazzarini warned of an impending collapse of aid to Gaza. Nine countries suspended payments to the agency following accusations from Tel Aviv, linking its officials to the October 7 Hamas attack, which triggered Israel's offensive against the group.

