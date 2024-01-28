Truck Collided with the Istanbul-Sofia Night Train

A concrete truck collided with the night passenger train traveling from Istanbul to Sofia, near a village in Turkey's Tekirdag region. The collision, which occurred around 11 p.m. local time, resulted in the truck being dragged by the train. Fortunately, none of the 80 passengers, including Bulgarians, were injured, while the truck driver sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances, gendarmerie, and rescuers, quickly arrived at the scene. Following the accident, the movement of trains on the Istanbul-Edirne railway line was temporarily suspended. Reports from Turkish broadcaster NTV indicate that the train will resume its journey after the locomotive is replaced, with the truck already cleared from the tracks.

An ongoing investigation aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.