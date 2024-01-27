Bulgaria Plans Dual Price Display in Lead-Up to Euro Adoption

Business » FINANCE | January 27, 2024, Saturday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Plans Dual Price Display in Lead-Up to Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Eurozone accession, Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has announced that, one month after the official entry date into the Eurozone is disclosed, shop prices will be displayed in both Bulgarian Lev (BGN) and Euro. This dual pricing strategy is set to continue for a year after the Euro becomes the official currency. The exchange rate will be based on the current peg of BGN 1.95583 to EUR 1, rounded off to two decimal places for ease of calculation.

Addressing concerns about potential inflation shocks post-Euro adoption, the Council of Ministers cites Croatia as an example where inflation decreased in the initial months following Eurozone entry. Additionally, the cabinet assures that there will be no immediate impact on incomes or purchasing power. On the contrary, gradual income increases are expected as businesses reduce currency conversion costs, enhancing competitiveness. Salaries and pensions will be recalculated automatically at the established exchange rate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, currency, pricing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria