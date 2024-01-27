US Plans Nuclear Weapons Deployment to UK Amid Russian Threat

The United States is set to deploy nuclear weapons to the United Kingdom for the first time in 15 years, responding to an escalating threat from Russia, as per a Pentagon report disclosed by the Daily Telegraph. The proposal outlines the placement of warheads, three times more potent than the Hiroshima bomb, at the Lakenheath Royal Air Force Base in Suffolk.

The move marks a reversal of the 2008 decision when the US removed nuclear missiles from the UK base following a perceived reduction in the Cold War threat from Moscow. Pentagon documents highlight procurement contracts for a new facility at Lakenheath.

While the UK Ministry of Defense refrains from confirming or denying the presence of nuclear weapons, there have been recent calls on both sides of the Atlantic to enhance preparedness for potential NATO-Russia conflicts. General Patrick Sanders, the outgoing head of the British army, urged strengthening forces with at least 45,000 reservists and civilians.