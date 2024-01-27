Weather Alert: Yellow Code Issued for Wind in 13 Regions In Bulgaria

Bulgaria braces for hazardous weather conditions as a yellow code for strong winds is declared in 13 regions, including Sofia, Plovdiv, and Vratsa. Wind gusts of up to 24 meters per second are anticipated in some areas. Additionally, the Stara Planina passes, specifically the Republic and Shipka, face significant snowfall, resulting in icy sections.

The Shipka pass is currently experiencing heavy snowfall amid strong wind gusts, with temperatures dropping to minus 2 degrees. While road maintenance crews are actively clearing and sanding the roadway, drivers are urged to exercise caution due to lingering icy patches.

Nikolay Petrov, a snow removal company employee, assured that the situation on the Shipka Pass is under control but emphasized the presence of ice in certain areas. He advised drivers to be vigilant, use winter-ready vehicles with new tires, and ensure their cars are well-prepared and adequately fueled for winter travels.