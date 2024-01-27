Netanyahu Denounces 'Outrageous' Genocide Charge Against Israel by ICJ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently rejected the genocide charge leveled against Israel in response to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision on South Africa's claim. Netanyahu characterized the accusation as "outrageous" and called on people of decency worldwide to reject it emphatically. He underscored Israel's steadfast commitment to international law and its inherent right to defend itself against the genocidal terror organization, Hamas.

Despite the ICJ's order for Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza, the court did not mandate an immediate ceasefire. Netanyahu reiterated Israel's unwavering dedication to both international law and the defense of the country and its people. The Prime Minister emphasized that Israel's war is against Hamas terrorists, not Palestinian civilians. He expressed the nation's commitment to facilitating humanitarian assistance while striving to protect civilians, even as Hamas employs them as human shields.

