COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 98 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 98, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,047 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.7 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 319 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 45 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new arrivals in medical facilities.

36 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,886 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,648 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 27 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,725,819 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,727 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,338,261 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.