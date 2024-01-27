Houthi Rebels Hit British Tanker in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on the British oil tanker "Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in a confirmed fire on board, according to maritime security firm Ambrey. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew members. The Houthi military spokesman stated that the strike was direct and led to the ship's burning. Commodity company Trafigura, the tanker's owner, verified the incident, highlighting that the vessel carried highly flammable petroleum fuel.

The ship, registered in the Marshall Islands and not linked to the UK, faced the latest assault by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Simultaneously, US naval forces reported intercepting a missile fired by the Houthis at one of their ships earlier in the day.