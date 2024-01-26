Weather In Bulgaria On The Weekend: Rain, Snow, and Chilly Temperatures

Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On The Weekend: Rain, Snow, and Chilly Temperatures Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

This Saturday, Bulgarians can expect cloudy weather with a moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Rain and snow showers are anticipated, spanning from west to east. Temperatures will range from minus 3C to 8C, dropping lower in Sofia. Coastal regions will experience cloudy conditions with rain showers, and snow is predicted up north. The mountains will be cloudy and snowy, accompanied by a stormy northwesterly wind.

Looking ahead to January 28, the weather will remain cloudy with winds subsiding across the country, except for moderate winds persisting in Eastern Bulgaria. Snowfall is expected in Northeastern Bulgaria and the mountains. Temperatures will range from minus 4C to 6C.

