Negligible Migrant Pressure On The Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Migrant pressure on the Bulgarian-Turkish border remains at negligible levels, according to Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev. During a briefing in Veliko Tarnovo, Kotsev highlighted the collaborative efforts between Bulgarian and Turkish authorities, leading to a mere 28 cases of illegal crossings by third-country citizens. The existing partnership has contributed to effective border management and monitoring.

Kotsev reassured the public that, unlike the same period in 2023, there are currently no alarming conditions. Plans for integrated border security systems are underway, both in Bulgaria and on the Turkish side, where substantial operations are ongoing to control migrant pressures. The briefing also touched upon an annual report-analysis of the Regional Directorate of the Interior, revealing an increase in reported domestic violence cases nationwide.