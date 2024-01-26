UN Court Rules Against Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

At the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), a crucial decision has been made regarding the genocide charges brought against Israel by South Africa. The ICJ's ruling, while stopping short of endorsing South Africa's call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizes that Israel must implement effective measures to safeguard the civilian population.

President Joan Donahue, during the announcement, highlighted South Africa's procedural right to bring the case and underscored the court's jurisdiction to rule on emergency measures concerning the claims against Israel. While avoiding a direct appeal for an immediate Gaza ceasefire, the majority of the 17 judges stressed that Israel must take substantial actions to minimize civilian casualties, particularly focusing on the vulnerable situation of Palestinian children.

In response, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki expressed contentment with the ruling, stating that the judges had upheld principles of humanity and international law.

The Gaza offensive, initiated in response to attacks by Hamas on October 7, has resulted in over 26,000 casualties, according to figures from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Authority.