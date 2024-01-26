Concerns Rise Over Wind Turbines' Potential Impact on Black Sea Tourism and Fishing

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed the Renewable Sources Energy Act in marine spaces at its initial reading, aiming to establish administrative procedures and principles for the development, operation, and decommissioning of power plants in Bulgaria's maritime areas.

However, critics, including Dimitar Kumanov from the Balkanika association, express reservations about the bill, citing what they consider as "incredible preferences" for those constructing offshore wind turbines. Kumanov raised concerns about the legislation, deeming it a "lobbyist law" during discussions with the parliamentary Environment Committee. Despite objections, the bill moved forward without comprehensive consideration of opinions from all state bodies.

Kumanov asserts that the law was adopted without due regard to the Renewable Energy Act and points out that environmental impact assessments, typically paid by investors in Bulgaria, were neglected.

Drawing on European experience, Kumanov emphasizes potential adverse effects of offshore wind turbines, including low-frequency vibrations and electromagnetic radiation, which have been known to drive marine life away. The generated noise is expected to be audible for tens of kilometers.

Expressing suspicions about the law being tailored for a specific investor, Kumanov anticipates significant protests from fishermen and hopes that authorities will reconsider the bill.