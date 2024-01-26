Survey Reveals Widespread Uncertainty Among Bulgarians Regarding Euro Adoption

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey indicates that the prospect of Bulgaria adopting the euro is met with uncertainty and concerns, particularly regarding the standard of living. Sociologist Yanitsa Petkova presented the data on the Bulgarian National Television, emphasizing that the results align with the country's traditional skepticism on such matters.

The survey, conducted face-to-face between January 11 and 19 with a sample of 807 people, revealed that 44% of respondents express concerns about Bulgaria entering the Eurozone. This percentage remains consistent across various demographic indicators. On the other hand, 24% feel calm about the adoption, and another 23% are neither sure nor worried.

Petkova highlighted the potential impact of an information campaign, emphasizing the importance of addressing concerns and providing clarity to the public. The introduction of the euro is a significant priority for the current Bulgarian government.