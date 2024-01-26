Bulgaria: New Constitutional Court Judges Sworn In Amid Controversy

Politics | January 26, 2024, Friday // 12:12
Desislava Atanasova and Borislav Belazelkov officially assumed their roles as members of the Constitutional Court in Bulgaria during a formal ceremony on Friday. The swearing-in event took place at 11 a.m., witnessed by key figures such as National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov, Supreme Court of Cassation President Galina Zaharova, and Supreme Administrative Court President Georgi Cholakov.

The new judges replace Grozdan Iliev and Anastas Anastasov, whose terms expired two years ago. However, the ceremony did not include President Rumen Radev, who chose not to attend. In a press release, Radev cited serious suspicions of constitutional violations, deeming it illogical to take an oath against such a backdrop. The president emphasized his refusal to tolerate inconsistencies between words and deeds.

Desislava Atanasova and Borislav Belazelkov secured their positions as Constitutional Court judges through parliamentary support on January 19. Atanasova received 159 votes, while Belazelkov garnered 154.

President Radev contested the constitutionality of the election on January 23, urging the Constitutional Court to rule on the compatibility of the election with constitutional procedures before the new judges were sworn in. The election faced criticism from MPs of Vazrazhdane, There Is Such a People, and BSP.

