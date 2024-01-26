Bulgaria Grants Approval for Turkish Military Planes to Enter its Airspace

Bulgaria has given its nod for Turkish fighter jets to access Bulgarian airspace, marking the first such agreement between the two nations. The government has endorsed a memorandum of understanding allowing cross-border air policing operations, a step previously established with Romania and Greece. The accord requires parliamentary approval to be enacted into law.

This development follows negotiations in 2018, as indicated in the State of the Armed Forces Report, sparking controversy at the time. Now, with the government's approval, Turkish military planes will be permitted to patrol Bulgarian airspace, reciprocally allowing Bulgarian planes to fly over Turkey for pursuit operations if necessary.