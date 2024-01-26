Saudi Arabia Is Opening Its First Alcohol Store

The new store, set to open “in the coming weeks” is located in the diplomatic quarter of Riyadh, an area inhabited by embassy staff and diplomats. Theoretically, the breakthrough is significant. Until now, there have been no alcohol stores in Saudi Arabia, so the opening of the first alcohol store in seventy years has certainly sparked interest and attention.

In practice, however, little will change for Saudis. The store will only serve foreigners living in the country, but not if they are Muslims. It is still unclear whether other non-Muslim immigrants will have access to the store.

In the country, strict laws are in place that prohibit the consumption of alcohol. Violating these laws can result in hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment. Immigrants are also at risk of deportation. As part of the reforms, corporal punishment, to a large extent, has been replaced with prison sentences.

According to Reuters, the decision of the Saudi authorities is a “cornerstone” in Saudi Arabia's efforts, where Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in power, to open this ultra-conservative Muslim country to tourism and business. This is part of the so-called "Vision 2030" for building a post-oil economy.

It was announced this week by the state-controlled media that the government of Saudi Arabia is imposing new restrictions on the import of alcohol through diplomatic shipments, which could lead to an increase in demand for alcoholic products, offered in the new store.

Under the new regulations, the import will be restricted to counter the “improper exchange of special goods and alcoholic beverages received from the embassies of non-Muslim countries in Saudi Arabia”, as reported by Sunday's Arab News.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has relaxed strict social codes, including allowing public presence of both men and women and the obligation for women to wear black clothing.

The consolidation of power by Prince Mohammed includes opening the country to non-religious tourism and concerts, permitting women to drive, but it is also marked by repression against dissident events and political opponents.