Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Unveils 20 New E-Services for Streamlined Processes
Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched 20 new electronic administrative services, aiming to alleviate the administrative load for citizens and businesses, according to an official announcement. With this addition, the Ministry now offers a total of 74 electronic services, enhancing the application and processing of existing services.
Among the notable inclusions is the introduction of electronic payment options for checking and settling traffic fines, with notifications sent via SMS, Viber, or email. Additionally, citizens can now electronically complete and submit declarations for lost, stolen, damaged, and destroyed identity documents.
Access these services at: https://e-uslugi.mvr.bg/en/services
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 98 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
- » Weather In Bulgaria On The Weekend: Rain, Snow, and Chilly Temperatures
- » Bulgarian Telecom Companies Announce Price Hike in Response to Inflation
- » Online Education in Bulgaria: Still Unpopular
- » COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 88 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
- » Pernik Welcomes 30th Anniversary of 'Surva' International Masquerade Festival