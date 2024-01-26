Bulgaria's Interior Ministry Unveils 20 New E-Services for Streamlined Processes

Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched 20 new electronic administrative services, aiming to alleviate the administrative load for citizens and businesses, according to an official announcement. With this addition, the Ministry now offers a total of 74 electronic services, enhancing the application and processing of existing services.

Among the notable inclusions is the introduction of electronic payment options for checking and settling traffic fines, with notifications sent via SMS, Viber, or email. Additionally, citizens can now electronically complete and submit declarations for lost, stolen, damaged, and destroyed identity documents.

Access these services at: https://e-uslugi.mvr.bg/en/services