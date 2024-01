Israel's Land Authority Leads Restoration in Gaza Post-Attack

Following the devastating attack on October 7, Israel's Land Enforcement Authority is actively engaged in the restoration of communities surrounding Gaza that bore the brunt of the destruction. Dedicated teams from the Authority are on the ground, conducting a meticulous mapping of damages to expedite the compensation process for affected residents.

As per the latest data provided by the Land Enforcement Authority, approximately 10,000 buildings across 20 localities in the Gaza area have been surveyed thus far. The Authority underscores its pivotal role in mapping and documenting crucial information, collaborating with various entities to streamline aid distribution and financial compensation for residents in the enclave.

"The authority plays a central role in mapping and documenting essential information; the cooperation with the various bodies helps in providing aid and financial compensation to the residents of the enclave and enables support for the affected residents," emphasized the Land Enforcement Authority.

This proactive approach aims to facilitate a swift recovery process for the communities impacted by the October 7 attack, ensuring that residents receive the necessary aid and compensation for rebuilding their lives.