Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova Was Eliminated A Step Before The Girls' Tennis Final In Melbourne

Sports | January 26, 2024, Friday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova Was Eliminated A Step Before The Girls' Tennis Final In Melbourne

Bulgarian tennis player Iva Ivanova was eliminated a step before the final in the Australian Open for girls. In a semi-final match, the 17-year-old Bulgarian lost 4:6, 1:6 against Emerson Jones from Australia.

Ivanova was seeded at No. 16 in the girls tournament and produced a remarkable performance. In the first three rounds, she defeated qualifiers from Denmark, Australia and the USA, and in the quarterfinals she dealt with Mingge Xu from Great Britain - 6:3, 6:3.

This match was played over two days.

In the semifinals, Ivanova lost dramatically in the first part, after which she had no strength to make a comeback and left the tournament after a 60-minute match.

In the final, Jones will play seed leader Renata Jamrichova of Slovakia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Bulgarian, Ivanova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria