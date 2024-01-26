Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova Was Eliminated A Step Before The Girls' Tennis Final In Melbourne

Bulgarian tennis player Iva Ivanova was eliminated a step before the final in the Australian Open for girls. In a semi-final match, the 17-year-old Bulgarian lost 4:6, 1:6 against Emerson Jones from Australia.

Ivanova was seeded at No. 16 in the girls tournament and produced a remarkable performance. In the first three rounds, she defeated qualifiers from Denmark, Australia and the USA, and in the quarterfinals she dealt with Mingge Xu from Great Britain - 6:3, 6:3.

This match was played over two days.

In the semifinals, Ivanova lost dramatically in the first part, after which she had no strength to make a comeback and left the tournament after a 60-minute match.

In the final, Jones will play seed leader Renata Jamrichova of Slovakia.