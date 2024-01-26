COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 88 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
@Pixabay
88 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours, with 2,285 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
There are 7,588 active cases of infection, 16 have been cured, 3 have died, and 320 people remain in hospitals.
For the last 24 hours, 35 doses of the anti-covid vaccines have been administered.
