COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 88 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

88 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours, with 2,285 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There are 7,588 active cases of infection, 16 have been cured, 3 have died, and 320 people remain in hospitals.

For the last 24 hours, 35 doses of the anti-covid vaccines have been administered.