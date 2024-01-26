COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 88 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | January 26, 2024, Friday // 10:35
Bulgaria: COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 88 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours @Pixabay

88 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours, with 2,285 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There are 7,588 active cases of infection, 16 have been cured, 3 have died, and 320 people remain in hospitals.

For the last 24 hours, 35 doses of the anti-covid vaccines have been administered.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria