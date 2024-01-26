Pernik Welcomes 30th Anniversary of 'Surva' International Masquerade Festival

For three exciting days, beginning today and culminating on Sunday, Pernik hosts the prestigious International Festival of Masquerade Games, "Surva," celebrating its 30th anniversary. The festival brings together traditional masquerade customs and games from Bulgaria and beyond, with over 10,000 participants showcasing their artistry. This year, 17 diverse groups from countries such as Greece, Romania, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and the return of Portugal after a hiatus, promise a vibrant spectacle.

The festival's expanded program, responding to last year's enthusiasm, features parades held over three consecutive days instead of the usual two. The event includes creative studios, masquerade workshops, the "Survakariada," and the general art exhibition "Surva Art" by Pernik artists. The inaugural day's highlights include the international scientific conference, "The Masquerade and the Local Community."

Throughout the festival, attendees can enjoy concerts, attractions, and activities at the Memorial of Miners' Labor. Additionally, the ROME expositions, the underground mining museum, and the Mining Directorate building will be open for exploration. Visitors can also venture to the medieval fortress of the Krakra boyar, enriching their experience of Pernik's cultural heritage.

