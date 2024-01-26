Emmanuel Macron Honors India's Republic Day with French Troops

In a historic and symbolic gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep appreciation for the "great honor for France" as a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces participated in India's 75th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path. Macron, attending as the chief guest, witnessed this momentous occasion, marking a unique reciprocal exchange following Indian troops parading in Paris for the 2023 Bastille Day.

The marching contingent featured members from the renowned French Foreign Legion, a distinctive corps comprising around 10,000 men from across the globe, including India. Led by Captain Noel, the contingent showcased the Legionnaires, recognizable by their iconic 'White Cap,' a privilege earned through rigorous selection tests.

This historic event comes a few months after Indian troops and aircraft proudly paraded in Paris, demonstrating the deepening ties between the two nations. Macron's presence in India for the 75th Republic Day celebrations adds significance to the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

The reciprocal exchange of military contingents follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. Macron's visit, which began with bilateral discussions in Jaipur and continued in New Delhi, underscores the strong bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Macron, expressing pride in his participation in the Republic Day celebrations. In a social media post, Modi highlighted their visit to Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, a UNESCO World Heritage Site symbolizing India's rich heritage in astronomy and the fusion of ancient wisdom with modern science.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 75th Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. Accompanied by Macron, she was received by Prime Minister Modi, and the event included the rendition of the National Anthem and a 21 Gun Salute.

This significant chapter in the shared history of India and France exemplifies the strength of their diplomatic ties and sets the stage for continued collaboration in various spheres.