Flu Epidemic Surges Across Bulgaria; Pazardzhik Declares Emergency

The influenza outbreak is on the rise in Bulgaria, with a significant impact on children and individuals under 30. The situation has prompted the declaration of a flu epidemic in various regions, intensifying public health concerns.

Effective immediately until February 2, Pazardzhik has officially entered a state of flu epidemic. The Sofia region, as well as Varna and Burgas, joined the list as of yesterday. For the coastal areas, the epidemic status extends until month-end, while the Sofia region observes measures until February 1.

Anti-epidemic measures are also in place in Smolyan and Pleven until January 31, while the Gabrovo region enforces them until the week's end. In the Plovdiv region, where measures were initially slated for removal this week, a surge in cases has prompted authorities to convene and discuss an extension.

Today's meeting of the Regional Headquarters in Plovdiv is expected to lead to a proposal from the Regional Health Inspectorate to extend the flu epidemic for an additional week. Additionally, recommendations may include declaring a flu vacation for students starting next Monday.

Latest data reveals that over 19% of students in the Plovdiv region are currently absent from school due to illness, underscoring the severity of the flu's impact on the community.