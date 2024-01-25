Bulgaria, Greece, Romania Urge Schengen Border Easing

In a collaborative effort, a group of MEPs and MPs from Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, including Daniel Laurer from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), is urging the removal of border controls along the land borders between the three countries. This initiative comes in the wake of positive developments for Bulgaria and Romania, which received approval and overturned the Austrian "veto" for Schengen, albeit limited to air and water entry. To expedite the process and enhance regional cooperation, the Balkan politicians have addressed a joint letter to the Greek Minister of Immigration and Asylum, Dimhtrios Kairidis.

In their letter, the four politicians present several compelling arguments in favor of expeditiously eliminating border controls. Firstly, they highlight the consistent affirmation by the European Commission since 2011 that Bulgaria and Romania are fully prepared to join Schengen. Additionally, numerous resolutions and reports from the European Parliament, supported by an overwhelming majority, have called for the full accession of both nations to Schengen.

Furthermore, the representatives emphasize the importance of this proposal for the economic development of Greece, particularly in its northern regions. Greek tourism and the HoReCa sector anticipate significant benefits from the abolition of land border controls, facilitating the travel of Romanian and Bulgarian tourists to Greece, especially as the summer season approaches.

The joint letter underlines the current losses incurred by transport companies and tourists due to land border controls, emphasizing the economic toll in terms of travel costs, financial losses, and time. In the context of the ongoing economic crisis and unprecedented inflation, the removal of these controls becomes imperative.

The politicians also draw attention to the environmental impact, stating that the swift removal of border controls would immediately improve environmental parameters in the concerned areas, aligning with the EU's goals of reducing harmful emissions and air pollution.

Conclusively, the four politicians express confidence that the rapid and decisive implementation of this proposal will enhance mutual trust between the three member states and improve the effectiveness of their cooperation within the EU. They argue that the proposal aligns with the needs of citizens and represents a shared responsibility to overcome challenges and provide maximum benefits to the citizens of Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania based on good neighborly relations.