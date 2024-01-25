Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons

Bulgaria has taken its first strides toward the establishment of environmentally conscious prisons, announced the Justice Ministry on Thursday. Exploring the Norwegian model, Bulgarian authorities are considering training both inmates and staff in Belene and Pleven prisons to acquire skills and knowledge in the green economy.

Drawing inspiration from Norway, where penitentiary administrations have successfully integrated concepts of agriculture, organic farming, healthcare, sustainable energy resources, and environmental sustainability within prisons, Bulgarian officials are keen to implement similar practices.

A recent working visit concluded at Belene, where Norwegian and Bulgarian experts unveiled the conceptual design for these "green prisons." The working group developed a preliminary draft outlining project activities, key indicators, and an estimated budget. The next meeting, scheduled for the end of February in Norway, will provide Bulgarian participants with insights into Norway's experience, and agreements for twinning between the Pleven and Belene prisons and the Åna prison in Norway will be signed.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Directorate General Execution of Penalties, a partner in a grant agreement under the Bilateral Fund of the Justice Programme of the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021. This aims to strengthen cooperation between the Norwegian Correctional Service and the Directorate General Execution of Penalties by establishing two pilot "green" prisons.

In line with the initiative, a second training session for prison staff on the implementation of a newly developed rehabilitation and social reintegration program for vulnerable groups began on January 16. The five-day training involves 115 staff members of the Directorate General for the Execution of Punishments.

