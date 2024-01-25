Seventh Attempt Fails: Sofia Municipal Council Struggles to Elect Chairman

Politics | January 25, 2024, Thursday // 16:37
In the latest setback for the Sofia Municipal Council, attempts to elect a chairman have faltered for the seventh time. The run-off vote featured Tsvetomir Petrov from the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) - Spasi Sofia," securing 26 votes, while Diana Tonova, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) candidate, trailed with only 9 votes.

Mayor Vasil Terziev, expressing urgency, called for an immediate meeting to address the impasse in electing the head of the Sofia City Council. "I hope that we will be wise today and find a reasonable solution," Terziev remarked. However, with no consensus reached, the election was postponed until February 8, 2024.

