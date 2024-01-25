Bulgaria Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees

In a move aligned with the European Commission's decision, the Council of Ministers announced the extension of temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians on Bulgarian soil. The extension, effective from March 4, 2024, spans a year, reflecting the ongoing commitment to support refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The decision comes in the wake of the European Commission's directive to prolong the Temporary Protection Directive, highlighting the collective effort to address the humanitarian challenges stemming from the crisis. Bulgaria, along with its European counterparts, reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe haven for those seeking refuge from the ongoing turmoil.