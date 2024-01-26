Weather In Bulgaria: Snowfall and Showers In The East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 26, 2024, Friday // 07:49
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria: Snowfall and Showers In The East Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Get ready for a weather shift as Bulgaria braces for variable cloud cover to overcast conditions on January 26. Eastern Bulgaria is expected to experience snowfall accompanied by a moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Anticipate temperatures ranging from 0°C to 5°C, hovering around 1°C in the capital, Sofia. Daytime highs will reach 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia expecting around 5°C.

Moving towards the Black Sea coast, the forecast includes variable cloud cover shifting to overcast, with rain showers in some areas. Coastal temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C, aligning closely with the sea water temperature. Keep an eye on sea waves, with heights reaching 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, expect variable cloudiness, turning overcast in higher elevations. Snowfall is anticipated in portions of the Balkan mountain range and Western Bulgaria. A moderate to strong northerly-northwesterly wind will prevail. Highs will be around minus 1°C at 1,200 meters and around minus 7°C at 2,000 meters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, snowfall, Black Sea, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria