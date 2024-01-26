Weather In Bulgaria: Snowfall and Showers In The East

Get ready for a weather shift as Bulgaria braces for variable cloud cover to overcast conditions on January 26. Eastern Bulgaria is expected to experience snowfall accompanied by a moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Anticipate temperatures ranging from 0°C to 5°C, hovering around 1°C in the capital, Sofia. Daytime highs will reach 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia expecting around 5°C.

Moving towards the Black Sea coast, the forecast includes variable cloud cover shifting to overcast, with rain showers in some areas. Coastal temperatures will range from 5°C to 9°C, aligning closely with the sea water temperature. Keep an eye on sea waves, with heights reaching 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, expect variable cloudiness, turning overcast in higher elevations. Snowfall is anticipated in portions of the Balkan mountain range and Western Bulgaria. A moderate to strong northerly-northwesterly wind will prevail. Highs will be around minus 1°C at 1,200 meters and around minus 7°C at 2,000 meters.