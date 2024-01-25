Prime Minister and Cabinet of North Macedonia Resign Ahead of Elections

Dimitar Kovachevski, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, has submitted his resignation along with the entire government in the secretariat of the country's Parliament. Kovachevski expressed satisfaction with the government's work and voiced confidence that, following the elections on May 8, he would resume the role of prime minister with the support of the European-oriented parliamentary majority, leading the country toward EU membership.

The resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament, Talat Xhaferi, is also expected, initiating the process of electing a technical government to facilitate the upcoming elections in North Macedonia. Both resignations are scheduled for a parliamentary vote in the upcoming session, during which a new speaker of the parliament will also be elected. After receiving a mandate from President Stevo Pendarovski to form a technical government, Xhaferi is set to present its composition and program to the parliament on Saturday, with the cabinet vote scheduled for Sunday.