Bansko Makes History: Hosts FIS World Cup in Alpine Skiing 2024

Bulgaria is set to make history by hosting both alpine skiing and snowboarding World Cup events in the upcoming 2023/2024 season. The FIS calendar has confirmed Bansko, awarded Bulgaria's Best Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards, as the venue for the prestigious competitions. On February 10 and 11, 2024, the world's elite alpine skiers will converge in Bansko to compete in two highly anticipated disciplines – giant slalom and slalom. This marks the second time the resort has hosted these men's disciplines since 2012.

Adding to the excitement, the Bulgarian resort Pamporovo will make its debut as a host for World Cup races, featuring two parallel slalom snowboard events on January 20 and 21. The nod from FIS reflects the organization's confidence in Bulgaria's ability to deliver top-notch events. The Bulgarian Ski Federation's exemplary track record in organizing Ski and Snowboard World Cups since 2007 has played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious opportunity.

Over the years, Bulgaria has successfully hosted eight World Cup races in skiing and three in snowboarding in Bansko, along with a Snowboarding World Cup in Sofia. Additionally, the country has organized FIS Alpine Junior World Championships in skiing and snowboarding. Since 2003, various Bulgarian resorts, including Bansko, Borovets, Pamporovo, and Osogovo, have hosted 13 European cups in alpine skiing and snowboarding.

The confirmation of Bulgaria's prominent role in the FIS World Cup schedule for the 2023/24 season was announced during the Council's Spring Session in Zurich on May 24th. This recognition further solidifies Bulgaria's position on the global stage of winter sports and underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional events that showcase the country's passion for alpine skiing and snowboarding.

Tickets for the stands of the Audi FIS Alpine World Cup in Bansko on February 10th & 11th, 2024

Adults Children up to 11 y.o. (incl.) Kids up to 6 y.o. (incl.) 1 day BGN 50 BGN 35 2 days BGN 90 BGN 65

Every ticket for the stands includes a ticket for the gondola or transport by shuttle bus from Bansko to "Banderishka Polyana" track and back.

Children up to the age of 11 (incl.) must be accompanied.

Tickets are sold at the cash desks of Ulen AD, as well as at Max Sport stores.

More information at www.banskoworldcup.com