MEP Weber: Europe Needs Its Own Nuclear Shield

In an interview with "Politico," Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party group in the European Parliament, emphasized the necessity for the EU to establish its own nuclear shield. As the potential frontrunner in the upcoming European Parliament elections, Weber stressed the need for the EU to be prepared for a scenario where the United States might no longer guarantee Europe's protection against Russia. This concern grows, especially with the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the presidency.

Currently, many EU countries rely on the American nuclear umbrella for security, but uncertainties surrounding NATO commitments under Trump's administration have prompted calls for the EU to develop its own deterrence system. Weber suggested considering French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to integrate Paris's nuclear armament into European structures.