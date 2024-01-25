Bulgaria-Turkey Gas Network Deal: Bulgartransgaz and Botas Unite

Bulgaria: Bulgaria-Turkey Gas Network Deal: Bulgartransgaz and Botas Unite @Pixabay

"Bulgartransgaz" and Turkey's gas transmission system operator, "Botas," have officially signed an Agreement for the interconnection of the Strandja - Malkoçlar point, marking a key milestone in fostering the diversification of natural gas sources.

This crucial agreement aims to link the gas transmission networks of Bulgaria and Turkey, supporting the diversification of natural gas sources. "Bulgartransgaz" underscores the strategic importance of this collaboration, not only for Bulgaria but also for the broader European energy landscape.

Turkey's gas transmission network plays a pivotal role in providing access to various natural gas sources, including local fields, Azerbaijan, Iran, and the global LNG market through regasification terminals. The interconnection agreement represents a significant step in fortifying energy ties and ensuring a more resilient and diversified gas supply for the region.

