Bulgarian PM Unveils 2024 Budget: Emphasis on People, Strong Economy
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov asserted that the 2024 budget, presented at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, is designed to benefit the people and foster a robust economy. Denkov highlighted the budget's alignment with European standards, emphasizing financial responsibility without compromising citizens and businesses.
During the meeting, the PM announced that a decree outlining the implementation of the 2024 budget would be adopted. This decree aims to establish the guidelines for ministries, government institutions, and municipalities to translate their policies into practical measures.
A key highlight of the budget includes a nearly 20% increase in the national monthly minimum wage, now set at BGN 933. Denkov mentioned that salaries in the state administration would also be adjusted by the end of February, with the increase retroactively applied from January 1, 2024. The social welfare package sees significant enhancements, encompassing adjustments to the poverty line, increased allocations for child protection, and additional support measures.
