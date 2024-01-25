Gaza Horror: 50 Palestinians Killed in Khan Younis as Conflict Escalates

In a grim escalation of violence in the southern Gaza Strip, at least 50 Palestinians lost their lives in the past 24 hours in the city of Khan Younis. The Ministry of Health in Gaza, under the control of the radical Islamist group Hamas, reported the devastating toll.

Israel had declared the encirclement of Khan Younis on Tuesday, prompting hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to seek refuge in the city following intensified airstrikes on Gaza City and the northern Strip in earlier stages of the conflict.

Yesterday, the UN agency for Palestine refugees revealed that tank shells had struck its shelter in the area, resulting in the tragic death of at least 9 people. The situation in the region remains dire amid escalating hostilities.