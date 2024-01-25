17-Year-Old Bulgarian Iva Ivanova Qualified For The Quarterfinals of Australian Open

Iva Ivanova achieved a fantastic success and qualified for the quarterfinals in the girls' singles at the Australian Open. The Bulgarian won against Aspen Schuman from the United States with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:4, and the match lasted 2 hours and 9 minutes.

She managed to make an impressive comeback from 2:4 to 6:4 in the decisive third set. Iva Ivanova is playing as the 16th seed in the Australian Open draw. She will play against the 12th-seeded Mingge Xu from the United Kingdom for a spot in the finals.