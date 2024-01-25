Flu Epidemic Spreads: Sofia Region Declares Health Emergency

Amidst a surge in influenza cases, the Sofia region has officially entered a flu epidemic, adding to the growing list of areas grappling with the viral outbreak. Effective today, January 25, and lasting until February 1, health authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Sofia region, introducing temporary anti-epidemic measures that may evolve based on the flu wave's progression.

With the inclusion of Sofia region, a total of seven regions in the country now grapple with a declared flu epidemic, including Pleven, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Varna, and Burgas. The enforcement of temporary anti-epidemic measures aims to curb the spread of the flu, but adjustments may be made depending on the severity of the situation.

Key measures include the suspension of scheduled appointments for pregnant women and children, along with halting mandatory immunizations and preventive examinations. Additionally, visits to hospitals and social institutions catering to children and the elderly are prohibited during the epidemic. Notably, despite the flu epidemic, in-person attendance for students in classes will continue as usual.

The current situation has seen a notable increase in the number of influenza cases, particularly affecting children. Parents, expressing concern for their children, are opting for home care and self-medication. Dr. Alexander Nikolov, a general practitioner at the Kostinbrod Hospital, emphasized the importance of seeking medical help at the first signs of symptoms. He highlighted the need for a prompt medical assessment to determine whether the flu virus is the cause, as specific treatments are available for this condition.