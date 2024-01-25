COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 106 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 106, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,534 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.2 percent. Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 314 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care units. There are 17 new hospital admissions.

81 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,834 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,519 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 30 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and in total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the vaccines given are 4,725,757.

A total of 38,722 people in the country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,338,075 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.